Biden's press conference, wrapping up the three day NATO summit in Washington.

he began with a speech and is now taking questions.

In response to the first question he referred to Vice President Harris as Vice President Trump.

Biden's performance here is lacklustre and tumbling. More of the same. It's a truism in politics at his level that the candidate is the last to realise the truth. He is cocooned by those closest to him. They, and him, are doing the US a disservice.