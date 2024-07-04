Earlier :
- Ongoing Washington machinations - Biden and Harris to meet with Democrat Governors.
- Kamala Harris memecoin KAMA has rocketed higher
- Trump says Biden is quitting the race, "that means we have Kamala.”
- Biden met with Democrat state governors - Biden determined to beat Trump at ballot box
Reuters with more info on Wednesday evening (US time) developments:
Biden vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race during calls with campaign staff and meetings with Democratic lawmakers and governors
Biden dialed in to a call with worried members of his campaign team and told them he wasn't going anywhere, according to two sources familiar with the call
Governor of California Newsom