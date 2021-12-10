The White House has been extremely defensive on inflation and Republicans are attacking them.
It's a strange strategy in my book because:
- High inflation is a global phenomenon
- Supply chain issues are part of the problem
- Demand for goods has been booming and the economy is very strong
- Base effects
- It's the Fed's job to manage
- People are getting paid more
I don't know why they wouldn't choose to emphasize some of those other points, it's a pretty easy story to spin.but maybe that points to a bigger problem with the administration or with modern politics in general.