The White House has been extremely defensive on inflation and Republicans are attacking them.

It's a strange strategy in my book because:

High inflation is a global phenomenon Supply chain issues are part of the problem Demand for goods has been booming and the economy is very strong Base effects It's the Fed's job to manage People are getting paid more

I don't know why they wouldn't choose to emphasize some of those other points, it's a pretty easy story to spin.but maybe that points to a bigger problem with the administration or with modern politics in general.