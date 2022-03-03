  • Pres. Biden is poised to impose sanctions on number of Russian oligarchs and their families on Thursday (Bloomberg reports)
  • sanctions will be in keeping with EU measures, but broader
  • looks to prohibit oligarchs travel to US and targeting their families

Meanwhile in other news on Ukraine/Russia today

  • EU is looking into the possibility of removing Russia's most favored nation status at the WTO
  • US assesses that Putin has put in 90% of pre-stage combat power into Ukraine
  • Earlier today Putin told French Pres. Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - it's demilitarization and neutral status - will be achieved in any case
  • Macron told Koopman he was making a major mistake and that the war would cost Russia dearly over the long term
  • Ukraine's Zelensky said that his defense lines were holding against constant shelling from Russian forces
  • France and Germany have ceased to Cypriots owned by Russian oligarchs
  • Russia's Lavrov said that "The thought of nuclear is constantly spinning in the heads of Western politicians, but not in the heads of Russians" (HMMMMM)
  • 480 Russian missiles launches so far
  • US cannot confirm presence of Russian use of Thermobaric weapons in Ukraine

US stocks remain down on the day. The  NASDAQ  index is leading the way with a decline of -186 points