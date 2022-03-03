- Pres. Biden is poised to impose sanctions on number of Russian oligarchs and their families on Thursday (Bloomberg reports)
- sanctions will be in keeping with EU measures, but broader
- looks to prohibit oligarchs travel to US and targeting their families
Meanwhile in other news on Ukraine/Russia today
- EU is looking into the possibility of removing Russia's most favored nation status at the WTO
- US assesses that Putin has put in 90% of pre-stage combat power into Ukraine
- Earlier today Putin told French Pres. Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - it's demilitarization and neutral status - will be achieved in any case
- Macron told Koopman he was making a major mistake and that the war would cost Russia dearly over the long term
- Ukraine's Zelensky said that his defense lines were holding against constant shelling from Russian forces
- France and Germany have ceased to Cypriots owned by Russian oligarchs
- Russia's Lavrov said that "The thought of nuclear is constantly spinning in the heads of Western politicians, but not in the heads of Russians" (HMMMMM)
- 480 Russian missiles launches so far
- US cannot confirm presence of Russian use of Thermobaric weapons in Ukraine
US stocks remain down on the day. The NASDAQ
Read this Term index is leading the way with a decline of -186 points
