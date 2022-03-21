In addition to warning US companies about the Cyberattacks expected by Russia, he is also what about the possibility of biological and chemical weapons.

According to Biden:

Putin's back is against the wall, and as a result he is talking about new false flags such as biological weapons

That creates a clear sign that Putin is considering using both biological and chemical weapons as "retaliation".

Biden also praised Ukraine's fighting spirit saying:

They are fighting valiantly and using equipment from the US

Meanwhile UK minister of defense says:

Russia claimed it fired a number of hypersonic missiles against Ukrainian targets and that its claims of using the developmental Kinzhal is highly likely intended to detract from lack of progress on the ground campaign.

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic air-to-surface missile. The range is more than 2000 kilometers, has Mach 10 speed and the ability to use evasive maneuvers at all stages of it's flight.