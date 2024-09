There are still 60-70 living hostages in Palestine and Biden has said he wants to conclude a broader deal in Palestine before leaving office. Presumably he wants it done before an election as that should help Democrats' chances.

Internal pressure is also rising for Netanyahu after huge protests on the weekend. He's also facing pressure from his cabinet.

As for markets, I would expect some downward pressure on oil if/when a deal is reached.

Update: Here was what Biden said (or didn't say).