US President Biden speaking.

  • Says he briefed NATO, G7 members on his talks with Poland
  • Leaders have agreed to support investing to figure out exactly what happened
  • Leaders will then determine next steps after finding out what ahppened
  • Russia continues to escalate its attacks in Ukraine
  • There is preliminary information that contests whether Poland incident was due to a missile fired from Russia
  • Based on the trajectory its unlikely the missile was fired from Russia

Biden on if the missile to Poland was fired from Russia:

  • “There is plenty of information to contest that. I don’t want to say until we completely investigate. It’s unlikely in the lines of trajectory that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see."

