US President Biden:

  • US military forces together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by houthi rebels
  • These strikes are in direct response to Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in Red Sea
  • Will not hesitate to direct further measures after airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

UK PM Sunakl with similar comments:

  • UK will always stand up for freedom of navigation and free flow of trade

Earlier:

