US President Biden:
- US military forces together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by houthi rebels
- These strikes are in direct response to Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in Red Sea
- Will not hesitate to direct further measures after airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
UK PM Sunakl with similar comments:
- UK will always stand up for freedom of navigation and free flow of trade
***
Earlier:
- US Navy maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft spotted off Yemen - yen rises
- US and UK air strikes underway in Yemen, targeting Houthis
- Oil continues to climb in wake of US and UK air strikes on Houthis. USD/JPY circa 145.00