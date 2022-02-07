The US has threatened all kinds of vague sanctions against Russia the case of an invasion of Ukraine but has been light on specifics. He changed that somewhat today.

"If Russia invades...then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it," Biden said.

A reporter then asked: "But how will you do that, exactly, since...the project is in Germany's control?"

Biden: "I promise you, we will be able to do that."

Interestingly, reports say Scholz then switched to speaking English and said they will take all necessary steps. He did not mention Nordstream 2.

The problem for Germany is that it needs natural gas, as does the rest of Europe. Cutting off Nordstream 2 and Russian gas might hurt Europe as much as it does Russia.

For the US, it's a win on both fronts as it would make Europe more dependent on US LNG. But on that front, there's no way the US could export enough LNG to make up the difference.