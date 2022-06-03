President Biden is scheduled to ring the praises on the jobs market. However, he has an inflation problem which is sapping any income gains.

Americans should feel confident about the economy

excellent US jobs report from May

Americans can tackle real problem of inflation from position of strength

US economy could grow faster than a China said this year. That hasn't happened since 1976

expects to see more moderation in jobs growth going forward

Putin's war in Ukraine is driving prices higher

Grain shipments from Ukraine stalled because of Putin's invasion

I will continue to use every tool available to further blunt the price hikes

Calls on Congress to pass clean energy bill to give families relief from higher prices

US is on track to cut the budget deficit by $1.7 trillion

Treasury department plans to pay down the national debt this quarter

He has no direct plans at the moment to go to Saudi Arabia

Says lots of luck to Elon Musk's trip to the moon after asked about Tesla chiefs comments on the economy

