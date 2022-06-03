President Biden is scheduled to ring the praises on the jobs market. However, he has an inflation problem which is sapping any income gains.

  • Americans should feel confident about the economy
  • excellent US jobs report from May
  • Americans can tackle real problem of inflation from position of strength
  • US economy could grow faster than a China said this year. That hasn't happened since 1976
  • expects to see more moderation in jobs growth going forward
  • Putin's war in Ukraine is driving prices higher
  • Grain shipments from Ukraine stalled because of Putin's invasion
  • I will continue to use every tool available to further blunt the price hikes
  • Calls on Congress to pass clean energy bill to give families relief from higher prices
  • US is on track to cut the budget deficit by $1.7 trillion
  • Treasury department plans to pay down the national debt this quarter
  • He has no direct plans at the moment to go to Saudi Arabia
  • Says lots of luck to Elon Musk's trip to the moon after asked about Tesla chiefs comments on the economy

/ Inflation 