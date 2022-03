Biden will have a call with France, Germany, Italy, and the UK to talk about the latest developments, according to the White House. Watch out for read-outs afterwards.

A separate report says Russia is beginning to withdraw some forces from around Kyiv with movements already underway.

There had previously been US warnings that something like this would simply be a smokescreen for Russian forces to resupply and/or redirect efforts to the east, where they have been making progress.