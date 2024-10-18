Pres Biden is out saying:

He has an understanding of how and when Israel is going to respond to the missile attacks by Iran but declines to give details

He also says that there's the possibility of working for a cease-fire in Lebanon, it's going to be harder in Gaza

The news does not sound very threatening or concerning. Couple that, with the news of the death of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7th attack.

The price of crude oil has moved down six straight days now. That has taken the price from a high on October 10 at $76.21 to the low price today of $68.19. The price of crude oil is approaching a swing area between $66.76 and $67.69.