Says considering reducing some trade tariffs on China

Will discuss China tariffs on return to US

Release of strategic oil reserves helped but they are not enough

Calls for OPEC to raise oil production

He is covering a mix of topics but the notable one is that of China trade tariffs, where he said those imposed under the Trump administration are under 'consideration'. That's a positive for risk sentiment at least. But he goes on to stir some geopolitical tensions by saying that the US would help defend Taiwan if China does so step in with any form of invasion per se.