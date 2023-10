The fear in markets is that a war in Gaza turns into a war between the US and Iran.

Biden was asked about Iran and US troops being injured and said:

"We have had troops in the region since 9/11 to go after ISIS... having nothing to do with Israel at all. My warning to the Ayatollah was, if he continues to move against those troops, we will respond and he should be prepared. It has nothing to do with Israel."

It's anyone's guess what happens next.