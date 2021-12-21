Those not fully vaccinated have good reason to be concerned about omicron

We have more resources to keep schools open

If a student tests positive, others can test and stay in the classroom

Private insurance will cover at-home covid tests starting in January (as rumored)

Fed gov't will set up emergency testing sites in places that need additional capacity

A report today said a Biden contact and staffer had tested positive but that the President has tested negative. There's a decent chance he gets omicron, given the rapid spread. I don't think the market will be bothered too much by it but he had the odd cough during the speech.

There was nothing surprising in the speech.