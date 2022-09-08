Wall Street Journal with the report:

The Biden administration is weighing an executive order to screen and possibly restrict U.S. overseas investment in cutting-edge technology development in China and other potentially hostile countries.

The White House is aiming to issue such an order within the next couple of months to monitor and potentially block outbound investment by American companies and investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Here is the Journal link for much more.

(gated)

Earlier, Yellen said the admin is still not cutting tariff blocks on China.

No love lost.