- We have to remember that Hamas does not represent the vast majority of Palestinians
- There is a need to work towards a greater integration of Israel
- My instinct is that Hamas attack was carried out due to progress of integration of Israel
- Extremist settlers attacking Palestinians who are in places where they should be has to stop
- Alarmed by settlers attacking Palestinians in West Bank
Biden is giving Israel a bit of a dressing down here, which doesn't sound like someone who is about to expand this war to Iran.