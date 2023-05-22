The proposed Biden/McCarthy meeting will now take place at 5:30 PM ET an hour later than the earlier time of 4:30 PM ET.

Meanwhile social media reports suggest a large explosion near the Pentagon complex in Washington DC. Stocks moved lower with the Dow industrial average moving to a low of 33207.85. The S&P moved to a low of 2179.68 after trading earlier above 4200 at 4209.22. The NASDAQ index moved to 12655.26 after trading up to 12739.00.

However, the social media reports are not being confirmed, and we are seeing a rebound back to the upside.

PS The tweet that was reported about the explosion has now been deleted. FALSE report.