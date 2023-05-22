The proposed Biden/McCarthy meeting will now take place at 5:30 PM ET an hour later than the earlier time of 4:30 PM ET.

Meanwhile social media reports suggest a large explosion near the Pentagon complex in Washington DC. Stocks moved lower with the Dow industrial average moving to a low of 33207.85. The S&P moved to a low of 2179.68 after trading earlier above 4200 at 4209.22. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index moved to 12655.26 after trading up to 12739.00.

However, the social media reports are not being confirmed, and we are seeing a rebound back to the upside.

PS The tweet that was reported about the explosion has now been deleted. FALSE report.