AI image

NBC reports that Biden's family has specifically discussed how he wants to end his campaign, including the timing. They cite sources.

Biden’s family members have specifically discussed how he would want to end his re-election bid on his own timing and with a carefully calculated plan in place. Considerations about the impact of the campaign on his health, his family and the stability of the country are among those at the forefront of the discussions, the people familiar with the discussions said.

“I think it’s inevitable,” a second person close to the re-election effort was quoted as saying. It even notes a report that his speechwriter was writing his exit speech.

Almost simultaneously, Biden's campaign chair said he will be back on the campaign trail next week in an interview on MSNBC.

Biden's odds of staying in the race are at 22% on PredictIt and I'm thinking that's too high.