Lael Brainard is director of the National Economic Council, or more pithily US President.
ICYMI, Brainard spoke overnight in an interview, highlights crossing the new wires were:
Economy is performing exceptionally well"We are seeing data that is causing most forecasters to take recession calls off the table,"
- "If you look at the jobs numbers from Friday, we're now seeing job creation at about 200,000 per month, a very sustainable level."
- "I don't think there's a leader out there who wouldn't rather have the economic record that President Biden has today."
Prior to her current position Brainard was Vice-Chair at the Federal Reserve.