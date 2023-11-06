Lael Brainard is director of the National Economic Council, or more pithily US President.

ICYMI, Brainard spoke overnight in an interview, highlights crossing the new wires were:

"We are seeing data that is causing most forecasters to take recession calls off the table," "If you look at the jobs numbers from Friday, we're now seeing job creation at about 200,000 per month, a very sustainable level."

"I don't think there's a leader out there who wouldn't rather have the economic record that President Biden has today."

Prior to her current position Brainard was Vice-Chair at the Federal Reserve.