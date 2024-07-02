Lloyd Doggett is first Democrat to publicly call for Biden to step down as party’s nominee.

"I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same. While much of his work has been transformational, he pledged to be transitional. He has the opportunity to encourage a new generation of leaders from whom a nominee can be chosen to unite our country through an open, democratic process," he said in a statement.

The last part is notable, in that it's a clear argument against Kamala Harris taking the nomination.

Now i wouldn't put too much stock into those numbers as it's a thin market but it's going to be an interesting few days.

Other reports have said Obama has put pressure on Biden to step aside. So far, there is no indication that he's even strongly considering it and Biden himself is the only one with the power to make that decision.

Former US influential congressman Tim Ryan threw his support behind Harris.

At the moment, this is a very difficult scenario for markets to game plan around.