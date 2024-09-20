I saw this nostalgic photo of the IBM office in Toronto in 1963 yesterday and it's a good one to share ahead of today's economic calendar, which is heavy on Canada.

Canadian retail sales and PPI are due at the bottom of the in what's an otherwise-quiet day on the data calendar. Yesterday, RBC's Canadian retail sales tracker was weak and that casts downside doubts the advance August retail sales reading buried in today's Canadian July sales report.

Otherwise, the main event is a series of speeches including the BOC's Macklem at 8:30 am ET, the ECB's Lagarde at 11:30 am ET and the Fed's Harker at 2 pm ET. We're also expecting to hear from the Fed's Bowman at some point on her dissent.