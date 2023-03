The day started off with S&P 500 futures flat but that turned into a big rally shortly afterwards but it didn't last as the pain re-started in US regional banks and the worries spread. Despite that, US tech stocks did well, gaining 1% as AI hopes and expectations for lower rates boost the sector.

S&P 500 up 12 points or 0.3% to 3948

Nasdaq +1.0%

Russell 2000 -0.3%

DJIA +0.2%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.4%