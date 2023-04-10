Here's a list of US releases that will more than likely impact markets later in the week:

US March CPI figures (12/4)*

March FOMC meeting minutes (12/4)*

US March PPI figures (13/4)

US jobless claims data (13/4)

US March retail sales data (14/4)*

April University of Michigan preliminary consumer sentiment (14/4)

This will help to set the tone in markets on what to expect ahead of the Fed's policy decision next month. For now, Fed fund futures are pointing to roughly 61% odds of a 25 bps rate hike. However, as evident with recent volatility, that can easily swing in the other direction depending on what we see from the data this week.