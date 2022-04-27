US equity futures were near flat but the dip buyers pounced at the open, sending the Nasdaq up 1.7%.

I expect continued volatility.

For now, the FX market is offering tenative support to the better mood. AUD/USD was at a session low just ahead of the US equity open at 0.7116 but has tracked up to 0.7142.

There have been similar, if not smaller moves in NZD and GBP.

Another interesting spot is Bitcoin, which is back up to $39,340 after falling as low as $37,716. It's been a decent early-warning on sentiment changes and was higher well ahead of stocks.