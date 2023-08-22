A UBS note nominates a breach of 1.0810 in EUR/USD as a trigger for Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs) to shift into short positions.

say its a key level of clustered CTA triggers, and three are more if the euro falls below there

UBS say that CTAs are already short kiwi $, Chinese yuan and yen.

A glance at the chart of EUR/USD shows that 1.0810 is a bit of a level, but is it really that critical to turn short? Looks like that ship has sailed IMO.

---

A Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) can be an organization or individual.

provides advice and services related to trading in commodity futures contracts, commodity options, and other derivatives

can also manage client portfolios entirely

executing trades on behalf of clients

consulting services (risk management and such)

CTA utilise various approaches including:

fundamental analysis

technical analysis

quantitative methods

or a combination

CTAs are regulated by the United States' Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)