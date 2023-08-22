A UBS note nominates a breach of 1.0810 in EUR/USD as a trigger for Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs) to shift into short positions.

  • say its a key level of clustered CTA triggers, and three are more if the euro falls below there

UBS say that CTAs are already short kiwi $, Chinese yuan and yen.

A glance at the chart of EUR/USD shows that 1.0810 is a bit of a level, but is it really that critical to turn short? Looks like that ship has sailed IMO.

A Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) can be an organization or individual.

  • provides advice and services related to trading in commodity futures contracts, commodity options, and other derivatives
  • can also manage client portfolios entirely
  • executing trades on behalf of clients
  • consulting services (risk management and such)

CTA utilise various approaches including:

  • fundamental analysis
  • technical analysis
  • quantitative methods
  • or a combination

CTAs are regulated by the United States' Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

  • must also be registered with the National Futures Association (NFA) if operating in the U.S.