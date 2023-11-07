Big Tech to face tougher rules on targeted political ads in EU

Big Tech firms will face new European Union rules to clearly label political advertising on their platforms, who paid for it and how much and which elections are being targeted, ahead of important votes in the bloc next year.

The new political advertising rules, which were agreed by EU countries and European Parliament lawmakers late on Monday, will force social media groups such as Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms to be more transparent and accountable.

Violations of the new EU can be punished with fines up 6% of an ad provider's annual turnover.