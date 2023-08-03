Bill Ackman is the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.

The bottom line from his note is that:

we are short in size the 30-year T

Bolding mine.

Ackman on the Twitter, saying he is surprised at how low longer-term US rates have stayed citing structural changes that are likely to lead to higher levels of long-term inflation including

de-globalization,

higher defense costs,

the energy transition,

growing entitlements,

and the greater bargaining power of workers.

As a result, I would be very surprised if we don’t find ourselves in a world with persistent ~3% inflation

Ackman adds also that long-term Treasurys (T) look overbought, from a supply/demand perspective.

$32 trillion of debt

large deficits as far as the eye can see

higher refi rates

Thus:

an increasing supply of T is assured. When you couple new issuance with QT, it is hard to imagine how the market absorbs such a large increase in supply without materially higher rates.

Ackman doesn't stop there:

Then consider China’s (and other countries’) desire to decouple financially from the US,

YCC ending in Japan increasing the relative appeal of Yen bonds vs. T for the largest foreign owner of T,

and growing concerns about US governance, fiscal responsibility, and political divisiveness recently referenced in Fitch’s downgrade.

Mulls in high inflation: