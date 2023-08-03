Bill Ackman is the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.

The bottom line from his note is that:

  • we are short in size the 30-year T

Bolding mine.

Ackman on the Twitter, saying he is surprised at how low longer-term US rates have stayed citing structural changes that are likely to lead to higher levels of long-term inflation including

  • de-globalization,
  • higher defense costs,
  • the energy transition,
  • growing entitlements,
  • and the greater bargaining power of workers.

As a result, I would be very surprised if we don’t find ourselves in a world with persistent ~3% inflation

Ackman adds also that long-term Treasurys (T) look overbought, from a supply/demand perspective.

  • $32 trillion of debt
  • large deficits as far as the eye can see
  • higher refi rates

Thus:

  • an increasing supply of T is assured. When you couple new issuance with QT, it is hard to imagine how the market absorbs such a large increase in supply without materially higher rates.

Ackman doesn't stop there:

  • Then consider China’s (and other countries’) desire to decouple financially from the US,
  • YCC ending in Japan increasing the relative appeal of Yen bonds vs. T for the largest foreign owner of T,
  • and growing concerns about US governance, fiscal responsibility, and political divisiveness recently referenced in Fitch’s downgrade.

Mulls in high inflation:

  • So if long-term inflation is 3% instead of 2% and history holds, then we could see the 30-year T yield = 3% + 0.5% (the real rate) + 2% (term premium) or 5.5%, and it can happen soon.
  • There are many times in history where the bond market reprices the long end of the curve in a matter of weeks, and this seems like one of those times.
  • That’s why we are short in size the 30-year T — first as a hedge on the impact of higher LT rates on stocks, and second because we believe it is a high probability standalone bet.
Bill Ackman