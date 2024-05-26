Bill Gross founded fixed income giant PIMCO and was once referred to as the "Bond King".
In a front-page Financial Times interview piece (gated) Gross argues that Trump is the bearish choice for bond markets:
- predicted that a second Trump presidency would push deficits higher than re-electing President Joe Biden
- "Trump is the more bearish of the candidates simply because his programs advocate continued tax cuts and more expensive things,"
- Said that while Biden's administration has spent more than it has taken in taxes, that "Trump's election would be more disruptive"
With the US election approaching it's a bull market in triggers. I bet this will be one.