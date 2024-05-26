Bill Gross founded fixed income giant PIMCO and was once referred to as the "Bond King".

In a front-page Financial Times interview piece (gated) Gross argues that Trump is the bearish choice for bond markets:

predicted that a second Trump presidency would push deficits higher than re-electing President Joe Biden

"Trump is the more bearish of the candidates simply because his programs advocate continued tax cuts and more expensive things,"

Said that while Biden's administration has spent more than it has taken in taxes, that "Trump's election would be more disruptive"

With the US election approaching it's a bull market in triggers. I bet this will be one.