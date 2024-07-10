Archegos Capital Management founder Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang was convicted of fraud and other charges. The charges have the potential to see him sent to prison for up to 20 years.

Hwang's misdeeds are estimated to have cost banks around US$10bn. So, if the sentencing judge is a retail FX trader Hwang will probably get off with a warning ;-)

Reuters have a summary take up with a list of famous Wall Street folks sent to prison:

