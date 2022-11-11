Binance chief Chao is in an interview with the FT:

  • full impact of meltdown at rival crypto exchange FTX had yet to be felt
  • warns of cascading crypto crisis

Bitcoin is trading down -$237 at $17,353. The low reached $15,632. Meanwhile the FTX token FTT is trading at $3.27 that's down $0.08 or -2.39%. It traded as low as $1.07 on Wednesday. The low price today reached $2.23.

JPMorgan has said there can be a cascading of margin calls a few weeks ago

Interesting comments from the head of a crypto exchange.

JP Morgan