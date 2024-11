There is an impressive turn unfolding in US equities and crypto.

The S&P 500 is now up 22 points to a session high in a 0.4% gain. The index had fallen to nearly flat before rebounding strongly in the past hour. Similarly, bitcoin is now up 0.8% to $94,400 after falling as low as $91,400.

There hasn't been a real catalyst for the move but perhaps the market is taking a second look at the new home sales data and sensing a better chance of a Fed rate cut. US yields have come down as well.