Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily chart

Up, up and away. As far as Trump trades go in the post-election period, Bitcoin is arguably one of the biggest winners. The cryptocurrency is continuing to surge to fresh record highs, now closing in on the $90,000 mark. Compared to last Tuesday, Bitcoin is up a whopping 32% now as it eyes the next key threshold.

It looks like Trump is right about one thing, at least for now: Trump says to HODL as Bitcoin is going to the moon