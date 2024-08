Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily chart

Bitcoin has had a rough showing since the weekend, falling below $60,000 yesterday and now threatening a drop under $50,000 today. It's the first time since February that the cryptocurrency is testing waters below the key level. And the heavy selling comes as traders are in a full-fledged flight to safety mode across markets.

Looking elsewhere, Ether is also down a whopping 16% today to $2,239 currently - also its lowest since February.