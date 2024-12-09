Bitrue crypto exchange has partnered with Babylon Labs to launch a brand new dual rewards program for Bitcoin staking today.

According to the official announcement shared with Forexlive, this dual rewards program will provide multiple ways for long term BTC holders to leverage their current holdings to maximize their earnings.

Users will be able to stake their BTC on the Bitrue crypto exchange, providing them with a quick and easy way to earn Babylon points which they can use for rewards at a later date. In addition, the staked BTC will attract a 2.3% APR, with the earned BTC added to users’ accounts daily.

#Bitrue and @babylonlabs_io is bringing #Bitcoin staking to you!



☑️ Access maximum yields

☑️ Secure and scalable restaking

☑️ Fast unbonding

☑️ Earn Babylon points and staking rewards!



Access the world's first self-custodial #BTC staking mainnet on #Bitrue today!



Join now!… pic.twitter.com/ve45BSYTld — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) December 9, 2024

The onboarding process has also been automated to make it as seamless as possible for one to join the Babylon Points program on Bitrue. All that BTC holders have to do to stake their holdings is a few clicks while Bitrue handles the rest.

Notably, the whole rewards system is a product of the amazing innovative solutions developed by the Babylon Labs team to bring DeFi to Bitcoin. Those who choose to stake their BTC through the dual rewards program will not only contribute to decentralization but also enhance the security of other projects building on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Bitrue will also be providing exchange services for interested users who do not own any BTC yet, making it possible for one to start earning the 2.3% APR and Babylon Points as soon as they have acquired and staked their BTC.