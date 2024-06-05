The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the hot gossip:
- A group backed by BlackRock and Citadel Securities is planning to start a new national stock exchange in Texas
- Aiming to take on what they see as onerous regulation at the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq
- The Texas Stock Exchange has raised approximately $120 million, plans to file registration documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission later this year
- goal is to begin facilitating trades in 2025 and host its first listing in 2026