The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the hot gossip:

A group backed by BlackRock and Citadel Securities is planning to start a new national stock exchange in Texas

Aiming to take on what they see as onerous regulation at the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq

The Texas Stock Exchange has raised approximately $120 million, plans to file registration documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission later this year

goal is to begin facilitating trades in 2025 and host its first listing in 2026