Via the latest note from BlackRock Investment Institute, which covers a wise scope, this on China and Chinese shares. I've bolded the more encouraging bit:

We ... cut emerging market (EM) stocks, including Chinese equities, to neutral from overweight as China’s property sector remains a drag even with growth showing signs of stabilizing

That's about for the good China news in the note though. More:

China’s restart is losing steam and we don’t see valuations compelling enough to turn overweight

see only limited policy stimulus from China

In the screenshot the black dot is the 'previous' view:

Also, this:

Geopolitical fragmentation, like the strategic competition between the U.S. and China, is set to rewire global supply chains

--

The BlackRock Investment Institute is an arm of U.S.-based investment firm BlackRock that provides proprietary investment research.