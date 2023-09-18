Via the latest note from BlackRock Investment Institute, which covers a wise scope, this on China and Chinese shares. I've bolded the more encouraging bit:
- We ... cut emerging market (EM) stocks, including Chinese equities, to neutral from overweight as China’s property sector remains a drag even with growth showing signs of stabilizing
That's about for the good China news in the note though. More:
- China’s restart is losing steam and we don’t see valuations compelling enough to turn overweight
- see only limited policy stimulus from China
In the screenshot the black dot is the 'previous' view:
Also, this:
- Geopolitical fragmentation, like the strategic competition between the U.S. and China, is set to rewire global supply chains
The BlackRock Investment Institute is an arm of U.S.-based investment firm BlackRock that provides proprietary investment research.