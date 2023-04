BlackRock Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income Rick Rieder said the firm has been buying up USTs:

"If you go through a debt ceiling crisis, it's a global crisis ... And the flight to quality ends up being in U.S. Treasuries,"

"If we default it will be a short-term default and so it makes sense to have some more interest rate exposure."

Rieder was speaking in an interview with Reuters, adding that concern over an economic slowdown is also a factor.