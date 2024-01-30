Some summary notes from the rperot:

sees S&P 500 upward momentum continuing for the next 6 to 12 months

see slowing inflation and rate cuts from the Fed

tech-driven (AI excitement) should broaden out "as inflation falls further, the Fed starts to cut rates, and the market sticks to its rosy macro outlook"

"Markets are pricing a soft economic landing where inflation falls to 2% without a recession"

"stay nimble" and are "ready to pivot," as current market conditions could create a wide range of uncertainties

Wary of later this year and ahead