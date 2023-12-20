It remains hard to say. The memo below shows that they met to discuss the Bitcoin ETF listing under the Nasdaq Rule 5711(d). The rule pertains more to regulatory guidelines, specifically the "surveillance and compliance measures to ensure market integrity and protection against fraudulent activities". (h/t @ CoinDesk)

For some context, the group already met in November before this to discuss the same issue. It remains to be seen if the proposals put out are enough to satisfy the SEC for now. But in the bigger picture, this is really a question of when rather than if. Bitcoin ETFs are coming and it's best to be prepared to see how that shifts the landscape in markets next year.