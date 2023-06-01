BlackRock Investment Institute have a very downbeat outlook on global stock markets.

On the US:

We are underweight. Financial cracks are emerging from Fed rate hikes. We don’t think earnings expectations reflect the recession we see ahead.

On Europe:

We are underweight. The impact of higher interest rates and elevated inflation pose a challenge for earnings, even as the energy shock fades.

On the UK:

We are underweight. Earnings expectations don’t fully reflect the economic damage we see ahead.

I posted earlier on the firm's CEO's outlook, he sees as many as 4 more Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes to come: