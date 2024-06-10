Japan's Nikkei (gated) with the report. In brief from the article, comments from Blackstone President Jonathan Gray:

“There are a number of factors that have come together that have really accelerated growth in the Japanese economy as well as investment opportunities”

“It’s been the return of inflation to the Japanese economy, the strength in the stock market, the policies under Prime Minister Kishida, which have encouraged individual Japanese to move from savers to investors, which we think is very important, the encouragement of companies to focus on return on equity and to look at selling noncore divisions.”

Similar interest has been expressed from other private equity firms, such as Bain, Carlyle and others. They are all trailing well behind the master, this from late 2022:

Early 2023: