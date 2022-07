Bloomberg is reporting that Italy's PM Draghi is determined to quit. He will give it another shot next week.

This week after getting through a vote of confidence without the support of the 5-Star Movement, Draghi headed over to see President Mattarella who sent him back home. Later, Draghi submitted his resignation again, this time publicly, and his resignation was denied.

Draghi is not a quitter. So he will continue his quest to quit next week. ; )