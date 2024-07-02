Bloomberg have the report (may be gated):

Chinese and Russian companies are developing an attack drone similar to an Iranian model deployed in Ukraine, European officials familiar with the matter said, a sign that Beijing may be edging closer to providing the sort of lethal aid that western officials have warned against.

For potential investors in China this sort of disregard for measures trying to bring an end to Russia's war of invasion raises is a risk. China is already battling to contain capital outflow, and indeed the People's Bank of China appears to be giving up the fight, allowing the yuan to weaken against the dollar towards 2023 lows (USD/CNY highs).