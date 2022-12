Chance of recession has moved up to 70% from 65% last month.

Bloomberg poll of economists have increased the chance of a recession to 70% from 65% in November. That is also double from the level 6 months ago.

As the Fed adds to the restrictive policy AND raises the terminal rate, it pushes the market toward the hard landing scenario.

Fed officials are technically not in a black out period, but of course we are heading into the holiday season.

The next Fed meeting will not be until February 1.

FOMC meeting minutes