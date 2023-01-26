There is data due from New Zealand at 0000 GMT, ANZ business survey (business confidence and outlook):

BNZ snipper preview:

should show a lift in confidence and activity indicators – it’s hard to believe the survey could be any worse than December’s offering.

But, add BNZ:

In any case January’s result will be out of date with a more convincing boost to confidence likely in future surveys after the resignation of Ardern and new PM Hipkins, who has already met with businesses to hear their concerns about the direction of government policy.

---

We had Q4 CPI data from NZ earlier this week:

And also from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

The RBNZ is expected to raise its cash rate again, by +50bp, at its February 22 meeting: