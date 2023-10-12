BofA Securities head of US equity and quantitative strategy in a Bloomberg TV interview overnight:

probably a lot of this good news has been priced ... maybe even overpriced into the Mega-cap tech cohort. Everybody owns these companies, so there's not a lot of buying pressure.

But there is a broader array of companies that actually look pretty healthy. And if we don't go into ... hotly forecast recession ...I think that the market can rip from here . The equal weighted S&P could rip. It could rip.

. The equal weighted S&P could rip. It could rip. we're forecasting through year end is 4600 for the S&P. I think the equal weighted S&P could do double those gains.

Bolding above is mine.

---

The S&P 500® Equal Weight Index (EWI) is the equal-weight version of the widely-used S&P 500. The index includes the same constituents as the capitalization weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated a fixed weight - or 0.2% of the index total at each quarterly rebalance.

AI image

Mission ongoing ...