The dollar remains weak while risk trades are looking perky in the aftermath of the Fed yesterday. It was another case of Powell slowly caving in to markets' outlook on inflation developments and what the Fed will eventually evolve, so that is a win despite the usual caveats being maintained in his press conference.

For stocks, it is looking encouraging as Wall Street rode on the Fed's softer message to rally strongly with the S&P 500 closing at its highest since August last year and taking out 4,100 on the way:

Is that going to be the start of a more bullish run for stocks? The technicals seem to be lining up with dollar pairs also breaking the boundaries as we look towards the BOE and ECB later today.

The two major central bank decisions will be in the spotlight today and I talked about it a bit earlier here.

0700 GMT - Germany December trade balance

1200 GMT - BOE announces its February monetary policy decision

1230 GMT - US January Challenger layoffs, job cuts

1315 GMT - ECB announces its February monetary policy decision

1345 GMT - ECB president Lagarde press conference

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.