Details of the BOE monthly Decision Maker Panel for October

Year-ahead Own-price Inflation : Remained unchanged at 3.5% in the three months to October. Firms expect output price inflation to decrease by 0.5 percentage points over the next 12 months.

CPI Inflation : Perceived CPI inflation was 2.7% in the three months to October, unchanged from the previous three months. Expectations for CPI inflation a year ahead stayed at 2.6% in the three months to October. Three-year ahead CPI inflation expectations also remained at 2.6% in the same period.

Wage Growth : Reported annual wage growth was 5.6% in the three months to October, a slight decline of 0.1 percentage points from the previous period. Expected year-ahead wage growth remained steady at 4.1% on a three-month moving-average basis in October. Firms anticipate a decline in wage growth by 1.5 percentage points over the next 12 months based on three-month averages.

Employment Growth : Reported annual employment growth rose by 0.1 percentage points to 0.6% in the three months to October. Expected year-ahead employment growth remained unchanged at 1.1% in three-month averages and October's single-month data. Firms expect employment growth to increase by 0.5 percentage points over the next 12 months, according to three-month averages.

