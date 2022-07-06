BOE Deputy Governor Cunliffe: We Can See Signs That The Economy Is Already Slowing

"It's our job to make sure that as this inflationary shock passes through the economy we don't find that leaves with inflation being the new normal, the sort of embedded psychology," Cunliffe told BBC radio. "We will act to make sure that doesn't happen."

Not exactly saying anything exactly here, but nonetheless  GBP  doesn't need any additional reasons to trade like a bag of sh*t - My kingdom for some positive news!